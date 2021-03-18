[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has announced plans for its annual calendar contest.
“We’re shaking things up,” the organization said. “One pet will win the grand prize of their photo on the [2022] calendar, but the next 15 pets with the most votes will get an exclusive, full-month feature – and the 16th featured pet will be chosen by staff as a favorite pick.”
The competition opens April 1 at www.awla.org.
“Start scrolling through the hundreds of photos of your pet – come on, we know your phone is full of them – in anticipation of the start of the contest,” officials said.
