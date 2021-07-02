[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington found homes for a record-breaking number of dogs, cats and small animals during the fiscal year ending June 30, the organization announced on July 1.
A total of 2,587 animals “were adopted into loving families and brought much-needed laughs, love and comfort” during a tumultuous time, said Animal Welfare League CEO Sam Wolbert.
Also during the year:
• Nearly 2,100 animals were placed into temporary foster homes while being prepared for adoption. • Nearly 300 pets were spayed or neutered through the shelter’s low-cost program. • More than 1,400 pets received litter, supplies and other materials through the Pet Pantry program. • Nearly $66,000 was granted to pet owners who needed assistance with emergency and chronic veterinary care.
In reporting the year-end totals, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington also announced it had set a goal of $100,000 for its 2021 “Walk for the Animals,” to be held Sept. 12. Early-bird registration, which includes a T-shirt, is $30 and runs through July 16.
For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.