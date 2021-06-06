[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has resumed normal operating hours, and is invited members of the public in to peruse animals that are available for adoption.
The shelter, located at 2650 South Arlington Mill Drive, is open for adoptions Mondays and Wednesdays through Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Operations had continued with some curtailment during the public-health crisis.
In addition, the agency is now offering potential adopters the chance for 72-hour “sleepovers” with animals they can take home to see if a good fit materializes.
“This is your chance to get to know the pet and fall in love,” officials said.
Eligible pets (those more than 6 months old and weighing more than 25 pounds) can be taken home for three days. The $25 fee to do so will be applied to final adoption fees if the adoption goes through. For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.