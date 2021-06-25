Animal Welfare League of Arlington taking efforts into communities

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington recently held its first-ever OneHealth Clinic, part of a new initiative getting out into the community to provide wellness care to communities across the county while keeping animals close to home.
The event provided 25 pets and their families free wellness care, grooming, training tips and pet food.
More OneHealth clinics are coming soon. For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.