The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has resumed in-person adoption of animals, which were put on hold during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shelter will remain closed to drop-in visitors seeking to adopt, but those wishing to adopt animals can make appointments to visit. In addition, the “pet pantry” is now open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
There were 2,255 adoptions – of 1,502 cats, 557 dogs and 196 small animals – reported by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington for the fiscal year ending June 30.
For information, call (703) 931-9241 or see the Website at www.awla.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.