The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is offering 45-minute “virtual” private-training-and-behavior sessions for dog and cat owners and their pets.
The private sessions will assist with a number of issues, including basic manners, house training, reducing boredom and conflicts with other pets.
In addition, the behavior team at the Animal Welfare League responds to general questions or concerns about pets.
For information and to set up an appointment for a session, e-mail behavior@awla.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.