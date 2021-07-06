[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Volunteer Arlington has named the recipients of its fifth annual “Arlington Cares” celebration, to be held online on Tuesday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Mark Riley will be honored with the Lifetime of Service Award. Bernard Piper and Kelly Thompson will receive the Distinguished County Service Award. Accenture will receive the Distinguished Corporate Service Award. Ameerah Chaudry will receive the Youth Volunteer Service Award.
In addition, Anabel Cruz Zelaya, Mohammed Qazi and Trang Phan (Arlington Mill Food Distribution) will receive the Group Volunteer Service award. Bill Marshall will receive the RSVP Award. The Arlington CERT Task Force, Kate Nadeau (Arlington Free Clinic) and MRC Volunteers will receive the Volunteer Arlington Award.
The celebration will also recognize and honor people who have spent 100 hours or more volunteering in the community over the course of one year ending June 30.
Arlington Cares is a free, live, virtual event and is open to the public. Participants will have an opportunity to interact and network on a social platform throughout the event.
“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past year has been a shining example of community working together for the common good,” said Lisa Fikes, acting president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, which sponsors the Volunteer Arlington initiative. “It is important for us to take the time to pause and celebrate individuals and groups who have made service to others a priority.”
For information and to register for the event, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.