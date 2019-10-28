The Yorktown Patriots had little trouble defeating the winless and visiting Herndon Hornets, 55-0, in Oct. 25 high-school football action, while the Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals won important road games.
The three victories marked the second time this season all three Arlington public-school varsity high-school football teams won on the same night. Prior to this season, the three didn't win on the same night since the 2014 campaign.
• Yorktown (7-1, 3-0) remained in first place in the Liberty District with the win, the Patriots fifth straight this fall. The shutout was the team’s fifth in 2019 and third in four games.
"We scored a lot early, then played the second team most of the second half," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We wanted to play our first string longer, but that didn't work out."
Leading Yorktown on offense was quarterback Grant Wilson. He had touchdown runs of 16 and 60 yards and threw a scoring pass of 49 yards to Max Patterson. Yorktown's Ta’jaun Perry-Elm had TD runs of nine and 20 yards, Pius Atubire had a 50-yard scoring run and Kent Copeland had a five-yard TD run. Jonah Garufi booted multiple extra points, and Brendan Rindfusz had a 16-yard fumble return for a score.
Wilson completed 10 passes for 193 yards and rushed for 76. Perry-Elem had 108 yards on the ground, Atubire had 65 and Copeland 36. Rindfusz had three catches for 61 yards, Patterson two for 73 and Atubire two for 22.
Herndon turned the ball over twice and had just four total yards. Patterson had an interception.
• After leading 6-0 at halftime, Wakefield (4-4, 3-0) held on to defeat the Falls Church Jaguars, 13-7, in a National District showdown for first place. The win was Wakefield's third in a row. Falls Church fell to 6-2, 2-1.
Wakefield and Justice (5-3, 3-0) are tied for first in the district. The teams meet this coming Friday night, Nov. 1.
Wakefield took the 6-0 lead by scoring on its first offensive play of the game with a 60-yard pass from Cason Poythress to Lukai Hatcher. The extra point was missed. In the second half the lead grew to 13-0 on a 14-yard run by Isaiah Mefford and Kaan Orgut's extra point.
On defense in the first half, Wakefield stopped Falls Church twice on fourth down in the Warriors' territory at the 21 and 42 yard lines. The Warriors missed a 41-yard field goal to end the first half. Wakefield made two more fourth-down stops in its own territory in the second half, the last when Reese Creadon batted down a pass in the end zone from the Warriors six-yard line to ice the win with 33 seconds left.
Mefford had 123 yards rushing, Camryn Johnson had 25 and Poythress completed six passes for 169 yards. Hatcher had four catches for 140 yards.
"Our defense played excellent and physical, we matched up with them well, and we did not give up many big plays," Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. "On offense was have a lot of speed, we made some adjustments and big plays and we had no turnovers, which was big."
The coach said his team has bounced back well after its 1-4 start and continues to play hard.
• Washington-Liberty (4-4, 2-1) rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Langley Saxons, 41-21, in a Liberty District game and is tied for second place with South Lakes.
The Generals won behind six touchdown passes from Andrew Bolfek. He threw three touchdown passes to William Murphy of 67, 31 and 21 yards, two to Liam McBride for 72 and 38 yards and one to Bryson Files for 35. He was 20 of 36 passing for 409 yards and was intercepted twice.
Files had six catches for 91 yards, Murphy had five for 141, McBride four for 109, Jack Leonard four for 48 and Ahmad Williams one for five. Pedro Palacios kicked multiple extra points.
On defense, W-L recovered three fumbles.
The Washington-Liberty coaches said the game plan was to run more, but the passing attack was there, so they kept throwing.
[thumbdown]to football leagues where at least half the teams are ove-matched to the extent the players of the defeated team risk serious injury. At what point do supposedly responsible educators end football as a school sport?
