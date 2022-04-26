The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold an online public-information meeting Thursday, April 28 as it continues a feasibility study on transportation options for Route 1 between 12th Street South and 23rd Street South in Arlington.
Recommendations from the first phase of the study, which has not been without community controversy, include converting the segment of elevated urban freeway between 12th Street South and 20th Street South to an at-grade “urban boulevard” with wide spaces along Route 1 for sidewalks, lighting and other amenities along Route 1.
The second phase of the study is further exploring the feasibility of the at-grade roadway recommended in the first phase. It is slated for completion in early 2023. No construction timetable has been established.
For information on the project, see the Website at virginiadot.org/route1multimodalstudy.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]