APAH debuts latest apartment project

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) on June 29 marked the grand opening of Queens Court Apartments, its newest affordable-housing community, in the area between Courthouse and Rosslyn.
The 12-story, 39-unit building replaced a 39-unit garden-apartment complex in the 1600 block of 18th Street North that dated to 1940.
“Our largest and most ambitious project to date, Queens Court makes a significant dent in meeting the area’s affordable-housing goals and provides beautiful, affordable homes to essential workers, seniors and so many others,” APAH president and CEO Nina Janopaul said.
Financing for the project came from a variety of sources, including the local, state and federal governments and APAH’s own funds.
The complex boasts a range of features including a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units; community rooms and amenity spaces, including terrace access with views of the Arlington skyline; energy-efficiency and sustainable-design principles; and art commissioned by local artists.
The Queens Court redevelopment project served as part of the broader Western Rosslyn Area Planning Study (WRAPS) adopted by the Arlington County Board in 2015.