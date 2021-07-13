[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Faced with community and Planning Commission brushback, Arlington County Board members in May punted on a developer’s request to allow short-term stays in furnished units at three major apartment buildings in the county.
But the matter is now back before the County Board, slated for consideration on July 17.
The applicant – Dittmar – is asking government permission to allow for conversion of up to 25 units at each of three apartment buildings for short-term stays of less than 30 days.
The buildings, all located on the corridor between Clarendon-Courthouse and Ballston, are:
• Randolph Towers, 4001 9th St. North. • Courtland Towers, 1200 North Veitch St. • Virginia Square Towers, 3444 North Fairfax Drive.
All three buildings, which combined have more than 1,500 units, already include furnished apartments that are available to those needing a place to stay for 30 or more days.
Allowing for stays of between three and 30 days would allow for units to be occupied in between longer-stay tenants, and would not impact the local apartment or hotel industry, county staff said in recommending board approval.
If approved, permission to rent the apartments for shorter-term stays will last five years.