Aug. 13 is the deadline for applications for those seeking to be part of the 24th Arlington Citizens’ Police Academy, which provides a 10-week curriculum designed to foster understanding of the life of a police officer.
Classes are slated to run Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Sept. 17 at a facility large enough to allow for social-distancing.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions. A background check will be completed on each applicant.
For information and to apply, see the Website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCQXFDV.
Can we have more police in our neighborhoods instead?
