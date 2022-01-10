[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department is now accepting applications for its 26th Community Police Academy, to run weekly for two months beginning in March.
The initiative “is an integral part of our efforts to foster mutual understanding between our department and the community we serve,” said Deputy Chief Wayne Vincent. “[It] provides an opportunity to share our training, experiences and best practices, in an environment where we can engage in meaningful discussion with participants and listen and learn from their experiences.”
The program includes lectures, panel discussions, question-and-answer sessions and hands-on experiences, including a special session at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. Some of the topics of covered in the curriculum include recruitment, legal considerations, use of force, mental health, interventions, homeless outreach, community and youth outreach, criminal investigations, the K9 unit, tactical operations and patrol operations.
The course begins on March 3 and runs eight Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Arlington County Trades Center, 2700 South Taylor St., with one Saturday at an off-site location.
“Should local public-health mandates change, the program may shift to a ‘virtual’ format; however, every effort will be made to safely hold sessions in-person,” police said.
Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old and should live, work, attend school or be otherwise affiliated or engaged with Arlington community organizations. Due to the nature of the material covered, a background check will be completed on each applicant. Applications are due no later than Feb. 14.
For information and a registration form, see the Website at https://bit.ly/31DEc7j.