[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Encore Learning will present a program on ongoing archeological efforts in Jamestown during an online program on Monday, July 12 at 3 p.m.
Beginning in 1994, the Jamestown Rediscovery Project began a dig to find the remains of the original James Fort, circa 1607-24. The effort has established the location of the fort and principal buildings, and recovered more than three million artifacts.
This presentation will highlight the Rediscovery team’s latest work – the excavations in the 1617 church where Virginia’s first General Assembly met in 1619. David Givins, director of archeology for Jamestown Rediscovery, will lead the discussion.
The event is conducted in conjunction with the Arlington library system. It can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84268052749.