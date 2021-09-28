Sixty-two years after public-school segregation in Virginia began to be dismantled, it sometimes seems if de-facto segregation never really left Arlington.
Should that really matter?
The two candidates on the Nov. 2 School Board ballot took on the issue in ways in line with their personalities – Mary Kadera tiptoeing carefully through the potential mine field, Major Mike Webb thrusting forward with guns a’blazing – during the Sept. 20 candidate forum sponsored by the Arlington branch of the NAACP.
The data tell the tale: Some Arlington schools, particularly elementary schools in North Arlington neighborhoods, are overwhelmingly white even though the school system as a whole is much more diverse. And despite round after round of redistricting over the years, that reality seldom seems to change.
But is it necessary for every school to reflect the diversity of Arlington in order for students to achieve a good outcome? The likely next School Board member took a middle-ground, study-the-issue approach.
“We need to have a conversation about whether integration is a goal,” Kadera said. “We are overdue to have a difficult conversation.”
The conversation doesn’t need to be just about elementary schools, said Wilma Jones, a community activist who moderated the online forum.
“Boundaries that were done the last time made Yorktown [High School] more white,” she said. (Data from the 2020-21 school year peg Yorktown at 64-percent white, Washington-Libery High School at 44.3 percent and Wakefield High School at 25 percent.)
For Webb, having positive outcomes for students is not necessarily tied to imposing racial/ethnic quotas at each school. Putting students of different races and ethnicities alone “does not solve your problem,” he said.
“You need to be making sure that all schools are equal,” Webb said. One way to do that is to move teachers (and, presumably, administrators) throughout the various schools during their careers, Webb said.
“Do not let somebody homestead at Yorktown,” he said.
Updated demographic data for the 2021-22 school year will be reported by the Arlington school system in October. Last year’s data show that, of the roughly 26,000 students in the system, self-reported racial/ethnic identity was:
• Asian: 8.8 percent. • Black: 10.2 percent. • Hispanic: 28.4 percent. • White: 44.8 percent. • Multiple races: 7.7 percent.
(Those figures are somewhat skewed from previous years, in part because about 5 percent of parents – mainly affluent – removed their children from the county school system owing to the lack of in-person learning for much of the last school year.)
At the elementary-school level, 45 percent of students in the school system last year were white, according to the data, but that figure ranged from just 6 percent (Carlin Springs Elementary School) to 73 percent (Tuckahoe Elementary School).
Diversity is one component of the School Board’s current policy on making boundary changes, but often gets shunted to the bottom of the priority list, said Kadera. Her campaign has put an emphasis on eliminating a current leadership approach that, intentionally or not, seems to pay greater heed to parents with the loudest voices or the ability to best work the system to their advantage.
Kadera said additional magnet-school programs open to all students might help alleviate disparities, but also – getting into dangerous territory for any aspirant to political office – suggested the possibility that the school system might consider busing in order to move students from schools in one part of the county to another.
Kadera, the Democratic endorsee, and Webb are vying to succeed Monique O’Grady, who opted not to seek a second term on the School Board. The election is Nov. 2, but early voting already has begun.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]