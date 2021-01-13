News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but alternate programming is available to those registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
Learn more at parks.arlingtonva.us, search “55+ member.” To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747.
FANS OF YARN TO GATHER TOGETHER: A group of yarn enthusiasts will meet online on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. to share ideas. (Registration #912703-15)
55+ PROGRAMMERS FEATURED IN TALK SHOW: The “55+ Alive” talk show, featuring information about the Arlington government’s 55+ programming, will be held online on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at noon. (Registration #912801-09)
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION OFFERED: A painting demonstration presented by Jim Halloran will be held online on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. A supply list and picture to paint will be supplied with registration. (Registration #912301-14)
55+ TALENT SHOW IN THE WORKS: A 55+ talent show, hosted by musician Carl Gold, will be held online on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912802-04)
ORGANIZER DISCUSSES HOW TO CREATE ‘DIGITAL INVENTORY’: Professional organizer Sonya Weisshappel will discuss creating a “digital inventory” to catalog possessions into one document during an online program on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912404-13)
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY FOCUSES ON MILITARY RECORDS: The ongoing online genealogy series will focus on military records on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m., featuring research specialist Ashley Ramey from the Library of Virginia. (Registration #912400-18)
HISTORY DISCUSSION IN THE WORKS: A history discussion led by Dwight Rodgers of Encore Learning will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912401-16)
BASICS OF PAINTING EXPLORED: Basic painting techniques taught by Jim Halloran will be offered on Friday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. No experience is necessary. (Registration #912301-18)
STEPS TO GET HEALTHY AND WEALTHY PROFFERED: Virginia Cooperative Extension will present 25 “small steps to health and wealth” in an online program on Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912404-10)
COLLECTORS SHARE FROM THEIR STASHES: Collectors will share highlights of their various holdings in an online program slated for Friday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-9)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.