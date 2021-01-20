News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
Arlington County government 55+ Programs will be “virtual” for the foreseeable future. A 55+ Membership ($20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, see the Website at parks.arlingtonva.us (search “55+ member”). To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.
NEEDLECRAFTERS TO GATHER TOGETHER: A group of needlecraft enthusiasts will meet online on Monday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. to share projects ideas. (Registration #912703-08)
EXTENSION AGENTS ANSWER GARDEN QUESTIONS: Seasonal landscapes and garden issues will be among the give and take as Extension Agents answer questions on Monday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. Individuals can submit questions in advance to mgarlalex@gmail.com. (Registration #912401-04)
LONG-TERM-CARE OPTIONS DETAILED: Continuum-of-care options will be discussed by professionals from various agencies on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912500-13)
BASICS OF GENEALOGY OFFERED: Genealogy 101 will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912400-16)
POETRY GROUP IS FORMING: A new poetry group will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. to share creative energy. (Registration #912300-07)
4-1-1 ON MEDICAL-ALERT SYSTEMS OFFERED: A discussion of the different kinds of medical-alert systems will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912500-08)
ENCORE TO HOST SPRING PREVIEW: A preview of the spring courses of Encore Learning will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.
FOOD WORKSHOP LOOKS AT HEALTHY COOKING: Nutrition tips and a healthy-cooking demonstration by Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Master Food Volunteers will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912501-04)
TOUR, ROUNDTABLE FOCUSES ON AMERICAN LABOR MUSEUM: A tour of the American Labor Museum and roundtable discussion will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-15)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO GATHER: A history discussion focused on cultural, economic, artistic and political issues will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-17)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT ATTRACTING BIRDS TO GARDEN: A discussion on attracting birds to a garden will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912401-02)
PAINTING LESSON OFFERED: A painting lesson presented by community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912301-16)
