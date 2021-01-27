News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.
Arlington County government 55+ Programs will be “virtual” for the foreseeable future. A 55+ membership ($20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, see the Website at parks.arlingtonva.us (search “55+ member”). To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.
TOUR, ROUNDTABLE FOCUSES ON AMERICAN LABOR MUSEUM: A tour of the American Labor Museum and roundtable discussion will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-15)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO GATHER: A history discussion focused on cultural, economic, artistic and political issues will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-17)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT ATTRACTING BIRDS TO GARDEN: A discussion on attracting birds to a garden will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912401-02)
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION IN THE OFFING: A painting demonstration led by community-arts program Jennifer Droblyen will be presented online on Monday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. A supply list and picture to paint will be provided with registration. (Registration #912301-15)
NEEDLECRAFTERS GATHER TO DISCUSS PROJECTS: Needlecrafters will meet on Monday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. to discuss knitting and crocheting projects. (Registration #912703-09)
55+ PROGRAMMERS FEATURED IN TALK SHOW: The “55+ Alive” talk show, featuring information about the Arlington government’s 55+ programming, will be held online on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at noon. (Registration #912801-10)
WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S DETAILED: A health workshop looking at the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912500-16)
FANS OF YARN TO GATHER TOGETHER: A group of yarn and crocheting enthusiasts will meet online on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. to share ideas. (Registration #912703-17)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS LOOK AT KKK: Local history aficionados will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the Ku Klux Klan in Arlington. (Registration #912402-25)
CONVERSATION GROUP KICKS OFF: “Afternoon Hangout,” a newly formed conversation group, will meet on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. to share ideas about coping with the pandemic. (Registration #912801-13)
FANS OF TRIVIA TACKLE TRAVEL: “Travel Trivia,” a fun game, will be played on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912601-07)
TECH BASICS EXPLORED: The basics of iPhones and iPads will be discussed on Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912900-28)
