News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
DIABETES PEER-SUPPORT GROUP OFFERED: An online peer-support group for those with diabetes will be offered on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912500-11)
DISCUSSION LOOKS AT PRESERVATION OF PAPERWORK: A discussion of which papers should be saved and which can be shredded is the topic of an online discussion on Monday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912404-15)
SECRETS OF FAMOUS ARTISTS REVEALED: The secrets of the techniques of famous artists will be discussed by community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen on Monday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #912302-02)
TIPS FOR GETTING THROUGH COVID: Ideas for coping with COVID-19 will be discussed on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m. (Registration #912500-09)
DISCUSSION OF DIFFERENCES IN MEDICARE SLATED: A discussion of the differences between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. To register, call (703) 228-1725 or email medicarehelp@arlingtonva.us.
MUSIC INTERLUDE LOOKS AT ‘BRITISH INVASION’: A program on rock-music legends will focus on the British Invasion and its impact on American music on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-22)
4-1-1 ON ENCORE LEARNING OFFERED: A discussion of the Encore Learning program with executive director Lori Poliari-Welbes will be held online on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912400-21)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS LOOK AT AMERICAN EXPANSION: An online history roundtable will discuss the impact of territorial additions to the original 13 U.S. states on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #912402-22)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT HEALTH DIRECTIVES: Creating a health directive is the topic of an online discussion on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m., led by elder-law attorney Ed Zetlin. (Registration #912404-16)
FANS OF WORDS TO GATHER: A group that loves to study words will meet online Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #912402-28)
SAFE HOME SALES DETAILED: Selling a home safely during the COVID pandemic is the topic of discussion featuring Realtor Nancy Murphy on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912401-03)
COOKING CONFAB FOCUSES ON ROOT VEGETABLES: Using root vegetables for healthy meals will be the topic of a discussion and demonstration on Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912501-03)
MUSICAL EFFORT GOES ACOUSTIC: An acoustic hour, featuring songs from the 1960s-90s, will be presented online on Friday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912802-07)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
