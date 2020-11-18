News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
ARLINGTON OFFICES CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government offices, including senior-adult programs, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, in observance of Thanksgiving.
COUNSELORS ON MEDICARE DETAILS AVAILABLE: The Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program has counselors available to answer questions related to the open-enrollment season for Medicare, which runs through Dec. 7.
For an appointment, call (703) 228-1725.
GENEALOGICAL-RESEARCH BASICS OFFERED: The basics of genealogical research will be presented online on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. (Registration #911400-20)
HISTORIAN DISCUSSES ‘WILD WEST IN ARLINGTON’: “The Wild West in Arlington,” presented by local historian George Axiotis, will be offered online on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-28)
PLUSES, MINUSES OF ACUPUNCTURE DETAILED: The pros and cons of acupuncture will be discussed online on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (Registration #911500-10)
ROUND-ROBIN READING OF BOOK SLATED: A round-robin online reading and discussion of “An Occurrence at Oak Creek Ridge” will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911402)
FANS OF KNITTING, CROCHETING TO GATHER ONLINE: Aficionados of knitting and crocheting will share ideas and fellowship in an online program on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911703-21)
RESEARCHER TO DISCUSS BASICS OF GENEALOGY: Researcher Eileen Bogdanoff will discuss “Genealogy 101” online on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.