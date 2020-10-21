News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
NEEDLECRAFTERS TO MEET OUTSIDE: The outdoor-needlecraft group at Virginia Highlands Park will meet on Monday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1600 South Hayes St. (Activity #911703-12)
FORUM LOOKS AT MEDICARE: “Making the Most of Medicare” will be presented online on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. (Activity #911503-3).
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY OFFERED: “Genealogy 101,” led by experienced genealogist Eileen Bogdanoff, will be presented online on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. (Activity #911400-11)
FORUM TAKES A ‘LIGHTHEARTED’ LOOK AT DEATH: “Death Café” – described as an educational and lighthearted conversation about death – will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. online, led by end-of-life doula Jane Euler. (Activity #911404-2)
AUTHOR DISCUSSES LIFE IN DIPLOMATIC CORPS: Author Carol Stricker will discuss “Challenges of a Diplomatic Life” online on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Activity #911400-19)
ONLINE-HISTORY GROUP TO MEET: An online history-discussion group will meet on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m., led by Dwight Rogers of Encore Learning. For information on the weekly topic, e-mail sreid@arlingtonva.us. (Activity #911402-12)
ARTIST CHAT AVAILABLE: An online “artist chat” exploring techniques, materials and creative expression with artist Jennifer Droblyen will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. (Activity # 911301-11)
BOCCE COMPETITION OFFERED: Games of bocce are offered on Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th Street South. (Activity #911700-11)
CROQUET GAMES OFFERED: Games of croquet are offered on Friday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th St. South. (Activity #911700-11)
HIKE IN LONG BRANCH AREA OFFERED: A hike along the hills and trails of Long Branch will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at 625 South Carlin Springs Road. (Activity # 902009-3)
