News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
CROQUET GAMES OFFERED: Games of croquet are offered on Friday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th St. South. (Activity #911700-11)
HIKE IN LONG BRANCH AREA OFFERED: A hike along the hills and trails of Long Branch will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at 625 South Carlin Springs Road. (Activity # 902009-3)
ENERGY ISSUES TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: Susan Court, formerly with the U.S. Department of Energy, will discuss energy issues during an online discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911400-27)
LOCAL-HISTORY FANS WILL DISCUSS EATERIES OF DAYS GONE BY: A local-history group will discuss “lost eating places” online on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m. (Activity #911402-21)
FORUM FOCUSES ON HOME MODIFICATIONS: Design modifications to help prep homes for those in their retirement years will be presented online on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. (Activity #911401-05)
4-1-1 ON ESTATE PLANNING OFFERED: “Estate Planning 101” will be presented online on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. (Activity #911404-03).
HISTORY AFICIONADOS GATHER: A world- and American-history discussion group, led by Dwight Rodgers of Encore Learning, will be presented online on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911402-18)
ARMCHAIR TRAVELERS GATHER TO SHARE EXPERIENCES: An armchair-traveler program for local residents to share experiences will be presented online on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911402-25)
HEALTH WORKSHOP LOOKS AT JOINTS: A discussion of joint health, led by Dr. Patricia Winter of George Mason University, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. (Activity #911500-16)
IMPACT OF CAREGIVING DISCUSSED: The impact of caregiving, presented by Markita Brown of Insight Memory Care Center, will be presented on Friday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. (Activity #911500-14)
