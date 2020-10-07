News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
TECHNIQUES OF FAMOUS ARTISTS TO BE SHOWCASED: The techniques of famous artists will be demonstrated on Monday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. in a virtual program. (Activity #911302-2)
NEEDLECRAFT GROUP TO MEET OUTDOORS: An needlecraft group will meet outdoors on Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Virginia Highlands Park, 1600 South Hayes St. (Registration #911703-09)
EXPERTS TO OFFER AGING-IN-PLACE DISCUSSION: A panel of experts will share information on aging in place and assistance that is available on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. (Activity #911500-6)
DRUMMING CIRCLE OFFERED: A drumming circle will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Highview Park, 1945 North Dinwiddie Street. (Registration #911702-07)
PREPPING HOMES FOR SALE IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: Preparing a home to sell will be the topic of an online meeting featuring Realtor Renee Greensweld on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911-401-2.)
ROUNDTABLERS TO LOOK AT CLOTHING’S PLACE IN HISTORY: An online history roundtable will look at “The Impact of Clothing in History” on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:15 a.m. (Activity #911402-7)
ONLINE TOUR OF IRELAND OFFERED: An online tour of Ireland with frequent traveler Susan Court will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911400-18)
FORUM FOCUSES ON JEWISH LIFE IN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Stories of Jewish life in the District of Columbia, with a sneak previous of the new Capital Jewish Museum, will be presented by docent Les Bergen and museum educator Stephany Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. (Activity #911400-14)
HEALTH FORUM FOCUSES ON BREAST CANCER: Cathy Turner of Virginia Hospital Center will present an overview of breast-cancer awareness, including risk factors, early detection and prevention tips, online on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. (Activity #911500-8).
ARTIST AVAILABLE TO CHAT WITH PUBLIC: A chat with artist Jennifer Droblyen will be offered online on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. The event will focus on techniques, materials and creative expressions. (Activity #911301-9)
ONLINE PROGRAM SERVES UP 4-1-1 ON POKER: A basic crash course on poker for beginners will be offered online on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. (Activity #911601-2)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT MAKING MOST OF MEDICARE: Making the most of Medicare during the upcoming open-enrollment period, presented by Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program, will be offered online on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m. (Activity #911503-2)
DRAWING CLASS TO FOCUS ON PENCIL WORK: A basic-drawing class featuring how to use graphite and colored pencils effectively will be presented on Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. featuring community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen. A supply list and more details will be provided with registration confirmation. (Activity #911301-6)
