News of interest to active seniors across Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION PROFFERED: A painting demonstration will be offered online on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #911301-20)
HISTORY PRESENTATION DISCUSSES CARLIN FAMILY: “A Century of Carlins in Arlington,” a program presented by Karl VanNewkirk of the Arlington Historical Society, will be presented online on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-24)
SELECTING WINTERTIME PLANTS TOPIC OF FORUM: Selecting plants for winter will be the topic of discussion of an online garden group facilitated by Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911401-4)
EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES FOR HARD-OF-HEARING DETAILED: Ten effective communications strategies for those with hearing loss will be discussed online on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911500-12)
ROCK LEGENDS SPOTLIGHTED: A discussion of rock legends Neil Young and The Band will be presented online on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. (Registration #911802-10)
TRAVEL-TRIVIA GAME OFFERED: A travel-trivia game will be presented online on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911601-4)
OPEN-MIKE PROGRAM SLATED: An open-mike program, in which participants will be given three minutes to perform online, will be presented on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911802-8)
4-1-1 ON PROBATE OFFERED: A discussion of the basics and intricacies of probate led by elder-law attorney Ed Zetlin will be discussed online on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911404-5)
DEMONSTRATION LOOKS AT TIK TOK: A demonstration of Tik Tok will be offered online on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911403-38)
FORUM FOCUSES ON MIDDLE EAST PEACE: A discussion of Middle East peace accords, led by Bob Budoff of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, will be offered online on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-25)
GENEALOGICAL-RESEARCH BASICS OFFERED: The basics of genealogical research will be presented online on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. (Registration #911400-20)
HISTORIAN DISCUSSES ‘WILD WEST IN ARLINGTON’: “The Wild West in Arlington,” presented by local historian George Axiotis, will be offered online on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-28)
PLUSES, MINUSES OF ACUPUNCTURE DETAILED: The pros and cons of acupuncture will be discussed on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (Registration #911500-10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.