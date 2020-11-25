The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
ARLINGTON OFFICES CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government offices, including senior-adult programs, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, in observance of Thanksgiving.
EARLY-BIRD ART PROGRAM OFFERED: An art activity for early-birds will be offered on Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. online. Most materials needed can be found at home. (Registration #911301-16)
ART CLASS FOR THOSE WITH DISABILITIES SLATED: An online art class for those with disabilities will be offered on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Most supplies can be found at home. (Registration #922020-C)
55+ DIRECTORS, INSTRUCTORS FEATURED: A chance to get to know the directors and instructors of Arlington’s 55+ centers will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at noon. (Registration #912801-01)
LEE BOOK-CLUBBERS TO MEET: Lee Book Club members will discuss “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabelle Allende on Tuesday, Dec. 1 online at 11 a.m. (Registration #912402-02)
HOLIDAY-THEMED TRAVEL TRIVIA OFFERED: A trivia game focused on holiday travel will be held online on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912601-01)
FANS OF HISTORY ZERO IN ON CRYSTAL CITY: Crystal City will be the topic of discussion during a forum on local history on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912402)
INTERGENERATIONAL PEN-PAL EFFORT OFFERED: An intergenerational pen-pal effort between seniors and Honors English Club students will be held online on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912300-01)
HISTORY BUFFS TO GATHER: History enthusiasts will meet online on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-6)
ARLINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD VILLAGE FEATURED: Arlington Neighborhood Village executive director Wendy Zenker will be the featured speaker at an online meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. (Registration #912404-01)
SPOTLIGHT ON ARTS SLATED: Artist and community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen will discuss her work on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. (Registration #912301-04)
HIBERNATING HABITS OF ANIMALS DISCUSSED: A program on the different ways animals go dormant in winter will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. (Registration #913400-02)
SHOW-AND-TELL EFFORT FEATURES WEDGWOOD: Nancy Blaney and Sophie Guiney of the Wedgwood Society will discuss Wedgwood ceramics on Friday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. online. (Registration #912400-09)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.