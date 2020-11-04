News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
SECRETS OF FAMOUS ARTISTS REVEALED: The secrets of famous artists will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. during an online program. (Registration #911302-3)
‘TO SHRED, OR NOT TO SHRED?’ THAT IS THE QUESTION: An online discussion on whether to shred, or not to shred, important papers will be discussed on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911404-4)
SUPPORT GROUP FOCUSES ON THOSE WITH DIABETES: A peer-support group for those with diabetes will be offered online on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911500-15)
TAI CHI PRACTICE OFFERED: Tai chi practice with experienced volunteers will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South. (Registration #911105-19)
HEALTH ROUNDTABLE LOOKS AT COVID IMPACT: A roundtable discussion on coping with COVID will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911500-13)
VIETNAM VETS TO DISCUSS IMPACT OF WAR: Veterans of the Vietnam War will present their memories in a lead-up to Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-23)
HISTORY ROUNTABLERS DISCUSS FAILED INVASIONS: History roundtablers will discuss failed invasions on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:15 a.m. in an online program. (Registration #911402-23)
4-1-1 ON SNAPCHAT, INSTAGRAM OFFERED: The basics of Snapchat and Instagram will be discussed online on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. (Registration #911403-40)
CARING FOR HOUSEPLANTS DISCUSSED: Proper care and nurturing of houseplants will be discussed on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911401-3)
SHOWTUNES FEATURED IN ONLINE CONCERT: Songs from Broadway and the movies, performed live by Julianne Corley, a soloist with St. Matthew’s Choir in Washington, will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911802-7)
MOVIE FANS DISCUSS WOMEN IN FILM: “20th-Century Women in Movies” is the topic of an online discussion on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. (Registration #911402-26)
TECH GURU DISCUSSES ‘CLOUD’ BASICS: A discussion of “the cloud” led by tech guru Nick Englund will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911403-39)
TRICKS AND TIPS FOR BRAIN HEALTH DETAILED: Improving habits to aid brain health is the topic of an online discussion on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911500-09)
FAST-PACED WALKERS HEAD OUT: The fast-paced walking group at Aurora Hills 55+ Center heads out on Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. (Registration #911109-18)
