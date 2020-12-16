News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
4-1-1 FOR GENEALOGISTS FOCUSES ON CENSUS RECORDS: A genealogy program focused on using census records will be the topic of an online program presented by Ashley Ramey of the Library of Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912400-3)
VARIETY SHOW HAS A HOLIDAY THEME: A holiday variety show featuring comedy entertainment, holiday treats, prizes and more will be presented online on Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912803-1)
‘UGLY SWEATER PARTY’ SLATED: An “ugly sweater party” to celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. online. (Registration #912803-3)
IF YOU HAVE HORTICULTURE QUESTIONS, FORUM HAS ANSWERS: Horticulture questions will be answered by Virginia Cooperative Extension online on Monday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. Questions can be e-mailed in advance to kbuhls@vt.edu. (Registration #912401-1)
AFICIONADOS OF KNITTING, CROCHETING TO GATHER: A casual group of knitters and crocheters will gather online on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912703-4)
RESEARCHER TO LEAD GENEALOGY FORUM: Basics of genealogy will be discussed online on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. The event is led by advanced researcher Eileen Bogdanoff. (Registration #912400-4)
WALKERS TAKE AN AMBLE IN DEL RAY: A walk in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. (Registration #912201-06)
55+ OFFICE OFFERS YOUTUBE PROGRAMMING: The Office of 55+ Programs at the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has launched a YouTube channel offering local presentations on everything from fitness to cooking to technology.
In addition, members of the 55+ Programs staff host a bimonthly talk show on the channel.
The YouTube channel is found at https://bit.ly/35R4XEm. To provide feedback or offer suggestions for future programming, e-mail osap@arlingtonva.us.
