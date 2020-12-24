News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
‘MONDAY-MORNING MEETUP’ SLATED: A “Monday-morning meetup with fellow 55+ members will be held on Monday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912801-06)
FANS OF CROCHETING, KNITTING TO GATHER: A group of crocheters and knitters will meet online on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912703-05)
WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON STARTING THE NEW YEAR HAPPILY: “Happiness 101,” an online program to start the New Year on a happy note, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912500-06).
POET AFICIONADOS TO MEET UP: A new group is forming to share and discuss poetry on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912300-02)
NEW YEAR’S EVE LUNCHEON GOES ‘VIRTUAL’: A “virtual” New Year’s Eve luncheon will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912803-02)
55+ OFFICE OFFERS YOUTUBE PROGRAMMING: The Office of 55+ Programs at the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has launched a YouTube channel offering local presentations on everything from fitness to cooking to technology.
In addition, members of the 55+ Programs staff host a bimonthly talk show on the channel.
The YouTube channel is found at https://bit.ly/35R4XEm. To provide feedback or offer suggestions for future programming, e-mail osap@arlingtonva.us.
