The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee). To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
TREKKING HADRIAN’S WALL DISCUSSED: An online program discussing treks along the 84 miles of Hadrian’s Wall in England will be presented on Monday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912400-01)
TIPS FOR BRAIN HEALTH DETAILED: Best practices to keep the brain healthy will be presented on Monday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912500-03)
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION ON THE HORIZON: A detailed painting demonstration by community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen will be presented online on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #912400-06)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS DISCUSS SPIES: The impact of spies in history will be discussed online on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #912402-04)
ACOUSTIC MUSICIANS TAKE CENTER STAGE: Live “unplugged” acoustic music from the 1950s to the present will be presented online on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at noon. (Registration #912802-01)
‘STUDY OF WORDS’ IS TOPIC OF FORUM: The study of words will be presented online on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #912402-05)
SAFE CAR-FREE COMMUTING TIPS OFFERED: How to plan for a safe car-free commute by biking, walking and using transit will be discussed online on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912404-02) The same program will be presented in Spanish on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912404-03)
WORK OF ACCLAIMED ARTIST TO BE DISCUSSED: A discussion of “The Migration Series” by renowned artist Jacob Lawrence, led by Dr. LaNitra Berger of George Mason University, will be presented online on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon. (Registration #912302-01)
FORUM FOCUSES ON ELDER ABUSE: A discussion of elder abuse will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. online. (Registration #912400-07)
TRIBUTE TO JOHN LEWIS OFFERED: Local historian and former Arlington NAACP president Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr. will lead a tribute to John Lewis on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912400-05)
PROGRAM OFFERS OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE HOLIDAY RECIPES: Sharing favorite holiday recipes will take place online on Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. (Registration #912803-04)
BASIC TECHNIQUES OF DRAWING EXPLORED: Learning various basic-drawing techniques will be the focus of an online forum on Friday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912301-01)
