News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
FORUM ON DISCUSSION RESOLUTIONS OFFERED: An “After New Year’s Mocktail Hour,” a chance to meet online to discuss resolutions past and present, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. (Registration #912801-14)
‘MONDAY-MORNING MEETUP’ SLATED: A “Monday-morning meetup with fellow 55+ members will be held online on Monday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912801-15)
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION PLANNED: A painting demonstration led by artist Jim Halloran will be held online on Monday, Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m. A supply list and picture to paint will be provided with registration. (Registration #912301-13)
NEEDLECRAFTERS TO MEET: Needlecrafters will meet online on Monday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. to share projects and casual conversation. (Registration #912703-06)
ONLINE OFFERING PROVIDES ACCESS TO 55+ STAFF: A discussion of 55+ programming and the chance to meet with program staff will be offered online on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at noon. (Registration #912801-08)
KNITTERS, CROCHETERS TO MEET: Yarn creations shared by knitters and crocheters will be the topic online on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912703-13)
BOOK CLUBBERS TO DISCUSS ‘TEAM OF RIVALS’: Members of the Lee Book Club will discuss “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin online on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912402-14)
FUTURE OF ARLINGTON’S TREES DISCUSSED: The future of Arlington’s trees will be the topic of an online discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912400-12.)
WRITING-WORKSHOP SERIES TO KICK OFF: An online writing workshop emphasizing self-reflection, beliefs and future goals will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. and run for seven sessions. (Registration #912300-09)
HEALTH FORUM LOOKS AT SUPPORT FOR DEMENTIA CARE-GIVERS: Where to turn for help when caring for persons with dementia will be the topic of an online program on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., presented by Lindsey Vajpeyi of Insight Memory Care. (Registration #912500-17)
PROGRAM ZEROES IN ON MULTI-GENERATIONAL LIVING: A discussion of multi-generational living will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912400-24)
BASIC DRAWING TECHNIQUES DETAILED: Basic drawing techniques will be the focus of an online program taught online by community-arts programmer Jen Droblyen on Friday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. Details and a supply list will be provided on registration. (Registration #912301-05)
FAST-PACED WALKERS TO HEAD OUT: The Aurora Hills Fast-Forwards, a fast-paced walking group, will trek out on Friday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. (Registration #912201-15)
