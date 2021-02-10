News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
Arlington County government 55+ Programs will be “virtual” for the foreseeable future. A 55+ membership ($20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, see the Website at parks.arlingtonva.us (search “55+ member”). To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.
PREVIEW OF UPCOMING PROGRAMMING SLATED: The “55 Live!” talk show, a preview of upcoming 55+ programming featuring staff, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at noon. (Registration #912801-11).
NEEDLECRAFTERS GATHER TO SHARE PROJECT INFORMATION: Needlcrafters will meet to discuss projects on Monday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912703-11)
DISCUSSION OF REGIONAL DIALECTS IN THE WORKS: A discussion of American regional dialects will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-25)
LUNAR LORE TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: Naturalist Ken Rosenthal will discuss moon lore on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. (Registration #912400-13)
HEALTHY COOKING, EATING DETAILED: Virginia Cooperative Extension volunteers will discuss the building blocks to a healthy meal on Thursday, Feb. 18 at noon. (Registration #912501-02)
INFORMATION ON AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY PROFFERED: The Library of Virginia will present a program on African-American genealogy outreach on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912400-19)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO GATHER: A history discussion led by Encore Learning will focus on cultural, economic, artistic and political histories on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-20)
AFRICAN-AMERICAN ASPECTS OF ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY DETAILED: Connections between African-American history and Arlington National Cemetery will be discussed on Friday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912400-14)
ACOUSTIC MUSICIANS TO TAKE THE ‘VIRTUAL’ STAGE: An acoustic hour with songs from the 1960s through the 1990s will be presented on Friday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912802-08)
