News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
Arlington County government 55+ Programs will be “virtual” for the foreseeable future. A 55+ membership ($20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, see the Website at parks.arlingtonva.us (search “55+ member”). To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.
HORTICULTURAL ISSUES DISCUSSED: Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer solutions to horticultural challenges on Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912401-05)
PAINTING DEMONSTRATION PROFFERED: A painting demonstration with community-arts programmer Jim Holloran will be offered on Monday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 p.m. A picture to paint and supply list will be provided with registration. (Registration #912301-10)
EARLY-BIRD ART FANS GATHER: An early-bird art activity featuring community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 a.m. The event uses materials readily available at home (Registration #912301-10)
PROGRAM LOOKS AT REDISTRICTING IN VIRGINIA: Encore Learning presents a program on Virginia’s redistricting constitutional amendment on Monday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. For information, see the Website at www.encorelearning.net.
WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON BEING HAPPY: “Happiness 101,” featuring ways to enhance contentment, will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912500-07)
RETIREMENT FOCUS LOOKS AT FEDERAL WORKERS AND MEDICARE: A discussion on whether federal retirees should sign up for Medicare will be presented by Don Oellerich, a retired staff member of the county government’s Department of Human Services, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m. To register, call (703) 228-1725.
GENEALOGY AFICIONADOS TO GATHER: Genealogy enthusiasts will meet with advanced researcher Eileen Bogdanoff on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912400-17)
YARN ENTHUSIASTS TO MEET: Fans of yarnwork will share ideas and offer fellowship on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912703-20)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT TAMING CLUTTER: A workshop on controlling clutter and learning how to organize important papers will be discussed on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912404-14)
POETRY GROUP GATHERS TO SHARE: A new poetry group meets to discuss and share ideas on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912300-08)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO GATHER: A history roundtable focusing on political, economic and artistic issues of various countries will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912402-21)
ARTS/CRAFTS EXHIBIT SLATED: An arts-and-crafts exhibit will be held online on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912301-24)
HEART-HEALTHY LIVING DISCUSSED: Tips and recipes for a healthy heart will be offered on Friday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912501-06)
SUPPER-SHARING EVENT SLATED: A “Saturday Night Supper Club,” featuring online conversation while dining at home, will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. (Registration #912801-22)
