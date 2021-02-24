News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
Arlington County government 55+ Programs will be “virtual” for the foreseeable future. A 55+ membership ($20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, see the Website at parks.arlingtonva.us (search “55+ member”). To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.
NEEDLECRAFTERS MEET TO SHARE IDEAS: Needlecrafters will meet to share ideas and fellowship on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. (Registration #913703-01)
AFICIONADOS OF KNITTING, CROCHETING TO GATHER: Knitters and crocheters will meet on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. to share ideas. (Registration #913703-25)
BOOK CLUBBERS TO GATHER: Members of the Lee Book Club will meet to discuss “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson on Tuesday, March 2 at 11 a.m. (Registration #913402-20)
4-1-1 ON UPCOMING PROGRAMS OFFERED: Members of the 55+ staff will preview upcoming programs on Tuesday, March 2 at noon. (Registration #913801-01)
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO TACKLE DEPARTMENT STORE: A local-history roundtable will focus on Kann’s Department Store on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #913402-17)
FANS OF GENEALOGY TO GATHER: A discussion with local genealogist Susan J. Court will be held on Wednesday, March 3 at 3 p.m. (Registration #913402-01)
PROGRAM AIMS TO SUPPORT THOSE WITH DEMENTIA, THEIR CAREGIVERS: “See Me at the Smithsonian,” an interactive program for adults with dementia and their caregivers, about beloved museum objects, will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 2 p.m. (Registration #913500-08)
HEALTHY-LIVING FORUM FOCUSES ON WOMEN: Women’s nutrition is the topic of discussion on Thursday, March 4 at 11 a.m. (Registration #913501-01)
TRIVIA COMPETITION TAKES A GLOBAL BENT: Global travel trivia will be the featured attraction on Thursday, March 4 at 11 a.m. (Registration #913601-04)
TRAVELERS HEAD TO HAWAII VIA VIDEO: Armchair travelers will enjoy a video of Hawaiian Park volcano on Friday, March 5 at 3 p.m. (Registration #913402-29)
