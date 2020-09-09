News of interest to the active seniors of Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747.
‘CROQUET IN THE PARK’ OFFERED: “Croquet in the Park” will be offered on Fridays, Sept. 11 and 25, at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Park. (Registration #911700)
ARTIST CHAT WILL FOCUS ON TECHNIQUES: A “virtual” artist chat will be held with Jennifer Droblyen, a community-arts programmer, on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. The open dialogue will focus on techniques, materials and creative expression. (Registration #911301-01)
DOCUMENTARY TO BE FOLLOWED BY DISCUSSION: A presentation of the documentary “Life in a Day, 2011,” followed by a discussion, will be presented on Monday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911402-01)
YOGA OFFERING OFFERS MEDITATIVE STYLE: Gentle yoga in a quiet meditative style will be offered on Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Alcova Heights Park, taught by Cindi Shore. (Registration #911104-01)
WALKING INITIATIVE HEADS TO YORKTOWN COMMUNITY: The 55+ Walking Program features an amble in the Yorktown neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. Specific instructions will be sent the day before the walk. (Registration #911109-06)
DISCUSSION TO FOCUS ON LOCAL CIVIL WAR HISTORY: An online presentation focused on Civil War history in Arlington, led by Karl VanNewkirk of the Arlington Historical Society, will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-02.)
HEALTH WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON MANAGING DIABETES IN PANDEMIC: Managing diabetic nutrition during the pandemic will be the topic of an online program presented by Lisa Muras of Virginia Hospital Center on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911500-01)
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT MUSIC-STREAMING SERVICES: A workshop on how music-streaming services work, led by Amy Collins, will be presented online on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. (Registration #911-402-14)
‘FAST FORWARDS’ TAKE A SPEEDY TREK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: The Fast Forwards fast-paced walking group will take a trek from Aurora Hills 55+ Center on Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. (Registration #911109-02)
