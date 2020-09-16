News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
‘YARN CRAFTERS’ TO GATHER: A Yarn Crafters group meets to knit and crochet items for the less fortunate on Monday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Virginia Highlands Park, 1600 South Hayes St. Instruction is available, and patterns, yarn, hooks and needles are provided. (Registration #911703-02)
GENEALOGY FORUM OPEN: A online genealogy forum for all research levels will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #911400-04)
DISCUSSION LOOKS AT WAYS TO REDUCE FALLS: An online discussion on ways to prevent falls with Kate Chutaupe of Virginia Hospital Center will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911502-01)
‘PAINT-N-SIP’ DEMONSTRATION SLATED: An online “paint-n-sip” demonstration will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. No experience is necessary; a supply list and picture to paint will be provided. (Registration #911301-03)
WAYS TO SAVE ON TECHNOLOGY COSTS DISCUSSED: An overview of ways to cut bills for cable, phone and Internet service will be offered online by tech guru Nick Englund on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911403-01)
PARK TO HOST CROQUET AFICIONADOS: Croquet in the park will be offered at Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th Street South, on Friday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. (Registration #911700)
‘FAST FORWARDS’ TAKE A SPEEDY TREK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: The Fast Forwards fast-paced walking group will take a trek from Aurora Hills 55+ Center on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. (Registration #911109-03)
WALKERS AMBLE ALONG TRAILS NEAR GULF BRANCH: A guided hike of one to two miles along trails will depart Gulf Branch Nature Center, 3608 Military Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. (Registration #911009-01)
POET LAUREATE TO DISCUSS HER CRAFT: The virtues of poetry, led by Arlington poet laureate Holly Karapetkava of Marymount University, will be held online on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911300-01)
UTILIZING SMART-HOME TECHNOLOGY DISCUSSED: The benefits of “smart” home technology will be presented online by tech guru Nick Englund on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. (Registration #911403-15)
