News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
POET LAUREATE TO DISCUSS HER CRAFT: The virtues of poetry, led by Arlington poet laureate Holly Karapetkava of Marymount University, will be held online on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911300-01)
UTILIZING SMART-HOME TECHNOLOGY DISCUSSED: The benefits of “smart” home technology will be presented online by tech guru Nick Englund on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. (Registration #911403-15)
BOCCE GAMES OFFERED AT WALTER REED: Walter Reed 55+ Center will host games of bocce on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. (Registration #911700-07)
BASIC-DRAWING CLASS TO RUN TWO SESSIONS: A two-part basic-drawing class begins on Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. online, featuring community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen. A materials list and other details will be supplied at registration. (Registration #911301-05)
HEALTH WORKSHOP DETAILS SPEAKING WITH DEMENTIA PATIENTS: Strategies to speaking to people with dementia will be presented online on Friday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Dan Cronin, a program manager for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. (Registration #911500-04)
SENIOR-CENTERED NON-PROFIT RECEIVING SUPPORT FROM AMAZON: The non-profit Alliance for Arlington Senior Programs has been certified by Amazon as being eligible to receive donations through AmazonSmile. When placing an order, individuals can go to smile.amazon.com and designate the organization as beneficiary, and 0.5 percent of the order will be donated.
NEW FACILITIES ONLINE AT LUBBER RUN PARK: While the rebuilt Lubber Run Community Center has yet to open, new amenities are now online at Lubber Run Park, 300 North Park Drive. They include a new playground, lighted courts for pickleball and volleyball, and a new boardwalk to access the rest of the park.
COMMISSION ON AGING OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVOLVEMENT: The Arlington Commission on Aging advises the Arlington County Board and its Agency on Aging on a variety of aging issues. For information on how to get involved, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “Commission on Aging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.