The Arlington County government is providing new wi-fi hotspots in the parking lots of two libraries to assist those who may lack reliable Internet access.
Lots at Central Library and Columbia Pike libraries will be accessible daily and will provide access to the Arlington Wireless network. Those using it will provide their e-mail address, but no password is required.
County officials are asking those who use the service to stay in their vehicles if possible, or at least maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.
The service comes with some risk; county officials say the network is not secure, and will advise users of that fact before they log in.
“Users should not transmit sensitive information over the wireless network, and make sure that they have firewall and anti-virus software installed on their equipment,” county officials said.
County libraries, which previously offered wi-fi service to residents, currently are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
