[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If unanimous votes by elected officials could eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, the work would be done. But in Arlington, it is just beginning.
County Board members on May 15 voted 5-0 to adopted a five-year “Vision Zero” action plan aimed at eliminating future deaths and serious injuries by a variety of measures. The goal’s deadline is 2030.
On average, four traffic fatalities occur per year in Arlington, along with 55 severe crashes, officials said after the vote, which followed two years of preparation.
“Everyone from civic associations to the fire department was brought in to help consult,” said Hui Wang, bureau chief of Transportation Engineering & Operations in the government’s Department of Environmental Services.
“Vision Zero” plans have been put in place across the country, although not without controversy both from those who think they overstep rational planning and those who think they do not go far enough. But Arlington officials say the plan includes “specific commitments” to be taken on.
“The action plan is a living document that will be updated and evolve with new circumstances and needs,” county officials said.