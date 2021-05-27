[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Walter Webdale, who has served as CEO of the non-profit housing provider AHC Inc. for 22 years, is retiring, effective May 31.
“You will hear more about specific plans for AHC’s new leadership soon, but I want to personally assure you that the organization is committed to continuing our mission of providing affordable, stable homes for those in need and serving our residents,” Webdale said in a May 26 e-mail.
The AHC board, led by chair Bob Bushkoff, in conjunction with senior staff, will provide oversight during the search for a new CEO, Webdale said.
“A special committee has been set up to ensure a seamless transition. I have full confidence in the board’s ability to find a successor that will lead AHC into the next chapter,” he said.
During his tenure at AHC, the organization has grown from managing 1,600 units to more than 8,000. The organization also expanded its footprint from Arlington across the region, established its own property-management company, and significantly increased its resident-services and community-outreach programs.
In 2019, Webdale was inducted into the Affordable Housing Finance Hall of Fame. Four years before, he had been presented with the President’s Choice Award from the Housing Association of Nonprofit Developers (HAND).
Webdale was just 22 when he and his brother, with capital borrowed from their grandmother, purchased and redeveloped an old stone barn into three townhouses in western New York. A few years, later he landed his first housing job when he was named director of urban renewal and director of the housing authority in Batavia, N.Y.
In 1974, Webdale moved his young family to Reston, where he became the first director of the Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development, a position he held until joining AHC in 1999.