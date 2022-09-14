Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year.
The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in July to 101 in August and 122 a year before. That moves the regional market from the bottom of the “Moderate” level of activity down one rung into the “Steady” grouping.
The index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, attempts to provide a forward-looking inkling of the state of the market, based on activity such as home showings, settling on monthly scores for the Washington region’s overall homes market all the way down to the ZIP-code level.
After peaking in April, the T3 score has declined owing to affordability, interest-rate and broader economic fears. It had been in the Moderate range (110 to 129) for five months after having dropped out of High (130 and above).
Arlington retained its place at top of the heap, with a score of 168, well into the High tier. But Arlington dropped 30 points in a month, part of a general decline throughout the region.
Alexandria was second on the list, but its 136 score was down from 150. Fairfax County, which ranked third, stood at 118, down from 130.
Among other jurisdictions: Falls Church scored 117, Loudoun County 113, Prince George’s County 101, Montgomery County 90, the District of Columbia 84, the city of Fairfax 80 and Frederick County, Md., 77.
(Full details are found at homedemandindex.com.)
Across the Washington metropolitan area, 40 percent of ZIP codes were in the High or Moderate levels of buyer activity, a figure down from 46 percent a year before.
Among individual ZIP codes in the Arlington area, 22206 again led the pack are 296, followed by 22202 (239), 22204 (202), 22205 (198), 22201 (189), 22203 (143), 22213 (132), all in the High category. 22209 (127) was in the Moderate category, while 22207 (90) was Steady.
In Sun Gazette coverage areas of Fairfax County, Dunn Loring’s ZIP 22027 led the pack (179) and along with Vienna’s 22181 (134) were the only areas that reached High buyer interest.
Vienna’s 22180 (108) was in Steady Category, while neighboring 22182 (81) was Slow, as was Oakton’s 22124 (71).
The two McLean ZIP codes of 22101 and 22102 and Great Falls’ 22066 were each in Limited territory, owing to the dearth of inventory.
