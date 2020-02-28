Arlington County and the neighboring city of Alexandria appear ready for a little spirited, but friendly, census competition.
Officials say that Alexandria has accepted Arlington’s challenge, although the final outlines are not yet set in stone.
“We are working on plans for a government-to-government competition,” Arlington spokesman Jennifer Smith said, with details to be announced later in March.
Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz several weeks ago floated the idea of a competition, perhaps tied to each community’s participation rate in the decennial federal census that takes place April 1. It was a proposal that won the support of Arlington County Board Chairman Libby Garvey.
Arlington and Alexandria have something of an intertwined relationship. The two – the county portion and what was then a town (and is now a city) – were politically one entity until they were split in 1870. Exactly fifty years later, the name “Alexandria County” was changed to “Arlington” by the General Assembly, both to avoid confusion among the jurisdictions and to honor Robert E. Lee, who (by marriage) owned the Arlington House estate prior to the outbreak of the War of Northern Aggression, as Virginia officials of 1920 likely would have termed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.