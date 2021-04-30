[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
No promises, but Arlington government leaders say they hope to reopen two more branch libraries in July.
The Aurora Hills and Columbia Pike branches will be first in line for reopening, albeit likely in a scaled-back fashion as was the case with the Shirlington and Westover branches, which reopened earlier this year.
Arlington libraries were locked down tight at the onset of the pandemic 13 months ago, and the county government has been slow to address the situation – first blaming the virus for keeping them closed even when some other localities have nearly fully reopened their facilities, and more recently pleading poverty, saying no funds are available in the government’s $1.3 billion budget until the new fiscal year kicks in over the summer.
In an April 30 message to patrons, library leaders said they hoped to have the Cherrydale and Glencarlyn branches reopened by fall (“sooner if possible”) while also expanding services at Shirlington and Westover and perhaps reopening Central Library.
Priorities will include providing public computers and meeting spaces, officials said.
