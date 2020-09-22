Arlington apartment complex wins place on Va. landmark list

The Glebe Apartments (now known as Knightsbridge Apartments) in the Ballston area has been placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register, a designation approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.
The apartment complex, located in the 200 block of North Glebe Road, is an example of garden-style apartment units that were constructed in Arlington from the 1930s to the 1950s to provide moderately priced housing for a growing number of federal workers and, after World War II, returning veterans and their nascent families.
The Glebe Apartments complex, constructed in 1947, was executed in a Colonial Revival style design and “specifically met the moderate means of workers and their families,” state officials said.
Designed by architect George Santmyers (1889-1960), the red-brick complex features six sections in two buildings.
The apartment complex was one of 15 places approved for the Virginia Landmarks Register earlier this month. While it serves as the state government’s official list of places of historic, archeological, architectural and cultural significance, being on the list does not bestow any specific preservation protections on the sites.
In a 2011 inventory of historic properties in Arlington developed by the county government, Glebe Apartments was listed on the “Important” tier, the second highest level in the ranking.
