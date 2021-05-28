[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that the pandemic’s negative economic impact may be on the wane, Arlington apartment rents continue to battle back from the beating they took last year.
Median rents in Arlington increased 3.8 percent month-over-month in May, according to monthly tracking data from Apartment List. The growth rate is well above the national month-over-month of 2.3 percent, and ranks Arlington eighth highest among the nation’s 100 largest urban areas. Median rants in Arlington now stand at $1,848 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,237 for a two-bedroom.
But Arlington still has a hole to dig out of. Its median rents remain down 5.2 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the eighth largest drop among the 100 largest localities.
“There is still significant regional variation in rent trends, and prices in a number of markets are still well below pre-pandemic levels. That said, even in these markets, prices are rebounding rapidly,” noted analysts Chris Salviati, Igor Popov and Rob Warnock in the report, released May 27.
Consider the case of San Francisco, just about the priciest rental market in the nation and one that saw a 26-percent decline from pre-pandemic levels at the depths of the economic freefall last year.
San Francisco has made back some of the ground, although it remains down 17 percent from March 2020.
Others that still have deep holes to emerge from: Oakland (down 13 percent), New York (off 12 percent), Seattle (down 11 percent) and San Jose (off 9 percent). The District of Columbia still has a shortfall of 9 percent, as well.
Nationally, the 2.3-percent month-over-month growth in rents recorded in April was the highest in the survey’s history (dating to January 2017), as is the year-over-year rent growth of 5.4 percent nationally.
“Prices are now in line with where we expect they would have been if the pandemic-related rent declines of 2020 never occurred,” the analysts noted.
Of the 10 localities that fell the most over the past year (those noted above, plus Jersey City, Boston and Minneapolis), most began to turn the corner in January, and have been growing ever since (although New York City rents have largely been flat since the start of the year). San Francisco, which saw the steepest strop from June to December last year, in recent months has had, along with Boston, one of the steepest recovery trends.
While major coastal cities continue to battle back, some more moderately sized urban areas have been rocketing ahead, none more so than Boise (Idaho), which never posted a decline at all during the COVID era and is now posting median rental rates 31 percent higher than a year ago.
It is not alone: The likes of Spokane (Wash.) Virginia Beach, Fresno (Calif.) and a host of Arizona and Nevada locales have seen double-digit appreciation, as well.
“The pandemic and remote work spurred demand for the space and affordability that these cities offered, and in response, rent prices grew even as the surrounding economy struggled,” analysts noted.
Where is the rental market headed? Much as with the national home-sale market, the trajectory appears to be up.
“Rental inventory across the nation remains tight, and as vaccine distribution continues to gain momentum, we may be seeing the release of pent-up demand from renters who had been delaying moves due to the pandemic,” analysts noted.
