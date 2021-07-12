[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington arts groups, which have struggled – some to the point of virtual and even actual extinction – during the COVID era will share in $178,310 in Arlington government arts grants in the coming year, with individual artists picking up $37,500 more.
A total of 30 grant applications were received; 22 picked up funding. The total amount of funding, which was proposed by the Arlington Commission for the Arts and is set for County Board approval on July 17, is in line with that of previous years.
Among those receiving grants, which range from just over $1,000 to more than $17,000, include The Arcanists, Arlington Artists Alliance, Arlington Arts Center, Arlington Chorale, Arlington Philharmonic, Arlington Players, Avant Bard Theatre, Dominion Stage, Educational Theatre Company, Encore Stage & Studio, Halau O’Aulani, Jane Franklin Dance, National Chamber Ensemble, Opera Nova, Study Japanese in Arlington, Synetic Theater and UrbanArias.
The annual arts-grants program dates back to 1990. Many groups, including those receiving operating grants, garner support in the form of facilities and technical services.
Individual artists receiving $7,500 stipends include Jonathon Benjamin, Wafa Ghnaim, Susan Mockler, Kim O’Connell and Lloyd Wolf.