The Arlington Arts Center has announced that Catherine Anchin, a staff member at the National Museum of African Art, has been tapped to lead the organization, beginning in May.
“With a background in contemporary visual arts, extensive experience in arts administration and fund-raising, and roots in Arlington, our board of directors is confident that Catherine has the unique skills and experiences to take AAC to new heights,” said Marlene Harrison, president of the organization’s board of directors.
Anchin’s appointment was the culmination of a four-month search process led by Good Insight, an executive-recruitment organization serving the non-profit sector. The arts center’s board vice president, Carrie Schum, chaired the search committee.
“I am honored to join AAC at this pivotal time in the organization’s history and very much look forward to highlighting the transformative power of the arts and creativity in our community and beyond,” said Anchin, an Arlington resident since 2007 who currently lives in Westover.
Blair Murphy, the arts center’s curator of exhibits, has served as acting executive director since last October.
Located at 3550 Wilson Blvd., the Arlington Arts Center has focused on contemporary visual art since 1974. After having been closed to the general public during the early part of the pandemic, galleries are now open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment.
