Arlington Arts Center and the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia are collaborating to present “Passage,” a new public artwork by Lynda Andrews-Barry, that will be featured on the front lawn of the arts center from Aug. 22 to Dec. 13.
“Passage” will include 26 large-scale sculptures created from driftwood, rebar, metal hardware and canvas sails, designed to evoke the ships that transported enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean between the 16th and 19th centuries.
“’Passage’ addresses power dynamics, conflict, loss, marginalization, and deterioration,” said Andrews-Berry, whose proposal was selected from a competitive pool of applications in 2019.
The work was funded by the Foundation’s Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, and is undertaken in cooperation with Arlington Public Art. An artist talk is slated for Sept. 26.
The arts center is located at 3550 Wilson Blvd. For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonartscenter.org.
