[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Public Schools is encouraging students, parents and community members to nominate local crossing guards as part of a statewide effort to honor Virginia’s best.
Every February as part of Crossing Guard Appreciation Week, the Virginia Department of Transportation/Safe Routes to School honors Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards of the year.
Nominations are now open for the coming year’s awards program, with a deadline of Jan. 21. For nomination forms, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3sBeVpg; for additional information, e-mail Safe Routes to School coordinator Lauren Hassel at lauren.hassel@apsva.us.
Arlington Public Schools will join school districts across the nation in celebrating Crossing Guard Appreciation Week from February 7-11.