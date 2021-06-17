[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On second thought . . . well, never mind.
The Arlington County government auditor, Chris Horton, has received permission to abandon an in-progress look at overtime costs at the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The audit began prior to the pandemic, and with its arrival in March 2020, “I had to pivot into some other directions,” Horton told County Board members on June 15.
“This one essentially was on pause, and in the meantime, a number of changes have occurred inside the sheriff’s office . . . that may address some of the issues that had surfaced,” Horton said.
Another factor supporting scrapping the audit in mid-stream: Many of the issues were the same that had bubbled up during previous studies of overtime procedures at other public-safety agencies in Arlington.
Horton currently is in the midst of a follow-up to his audit of the Emergency Communications Center’s overtime issues, and plans a follow-up later this year to his initial audit of police and fire overtime.
County Board members on June 15 approved Horton’s work plan for the coming year, effectively ratifying the decision to scrap the audit of the sheriff’s office.