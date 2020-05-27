With some Arlington County parks now open and athletic fields perhaps to follow soon, Arlington Babe Ruth administrators hope some form of a summer baseball can still occur in coming weeks.
National Babe Ruth League president and CEO Steven Tellefsen recently issued a league update that canceled the Babe Ruth regional and World Series events for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He left open the possibility for all-star district and state tournaments, which could last until late summer and into the fall, depending on specific organizations.
Arlington Babe Ruth is for players up to age 12 and plays in District 7.
So, the Arlington all-star teams, which have been so successful in districts and state all-star tournament play in recent summers, remain hopeful that some events can be worked out.
Arlington Babe Ruth is preparing for a return to play, adapting rules and establishing protocols for keeping players, coaches, umpires and fans socially distanced.
“The community is hopeful that players, coaches and families will soon have some opportunity to re-take the fields,” Arlington Babe Ruth president J.P. Cooney said. “We have been hard at work building a plan for returning to play. When state and county officials deem it is safe to resume practices and games, we will be ready to go.”
Arlington Senior Babe Ruth is for players ages 13 to 18 and is in a similar holding pattern about any play occurring in 2020.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to offer some baseball programming this summer, with the idea that we would start small and grow into games, if all goes well at each phase,” an Arlington Senior Babe Ruth official said.
All-star teams from Arlington Senior Babe Ruth have become perennial district, state and region tournament contenders and even champions in recent years.
The summer American Legion baseball season for Arlington Post 139 and other District 17 teams has been canceled.
However, an independent team of players from that Post 139 roster may participate in an impromptu league formed for the 2020 campaign. That league will include other independent Legion teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.